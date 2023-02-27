The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers. The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.
Audrey Korte
The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers.
The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.
Audrey Korte
Pictured is Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas driving one of the city's emergency vehicles.
Audrey Korte
Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services was first hired by the department in 1990. Now, more than 32 years later, he’s getting ready to retire.
Audrey Korte
Ronald Patten and Joshua Walters investigate death for a living. Their job is to provide a voice for the deceased and ultimately to rule on manner and cause of death for Chippewa County residents. Patten, the Chippewa County coroner, also works as fire chief in Boyd. Walters, deputy coroner, and also works as an EMT in Boyd.
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
Current and former students filed a discrimination complaint against Chippewa Falls High School. Two years later the matter is closed but has …
1 of 5
The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers. The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.
Ronald Patten and Joshua Walters investigate death for a living. Their job is to provide a voice for the deceased and ultimately to rule on manner and cause of death for Chippewa County residents. Patten, the Chippewa County coroner, also works as fire chief in Boyd. Walters, deputy coroner, and also works as an EMT in Boyd.