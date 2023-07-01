The progressive metalcore band Jinjer is from the Ukraine. That’s enough to know that the band — which will perform July 14 at Rock Fest in Cadott — has had a trying couple years.

“All this war, it’s a huge tragedy for all of the Ukrainian people,” said drummer Vladislav Ulasevich during an October video interview. “I don’t know, I just want this to end as soon as possible and stop people dying and stop bombing our cities, our villages, our homes because like three days ago, Russia bombed every single huge city in the Ukraine. In Kyiv, the center of the city was bombed. I don’t remember (exactly), it’s like 10 bombs right in the middle of the city and a lot of people died. This war, it’s terrible. I still can’t believe it happened.”

The war continues to rage with no end in sight.

Ulasevich was in the Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022 and hunkered down in the home owned by his girlfriend’s parents.

“It was very scary for me and everybody,” said Ulasevich.

Three of the four band members of Jinjer — vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov, guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov and Ulasevich — already knew what it was like to escape armed conflict.

They spent the early part of their time as a band based in the Donetsk province of the Ukraine, but in 2014 fled that area as fighting broke out between the Ukraine military and pro-Russia rebels. The band first moved 800 miles away to a suburb near Lviv, which is close to the border with Poland on the western edge of the Ukraine.

After encountering problems with electricity and water, as well as feeling it was not an inspiring locale, the band moved to Kyiv.

By this point, Jinjer was getting established as a fast-rising act in Ukraine and had started making headway in other countries, after releasing an EP, “Inhale, Do Not Breathe,” in 2012, a full-length debut, “Cloud Factory,” in 2014 and a second full-length, “King of Everything,” which was completed shortly before Ulasevich joined Jinjer in 2016.

Jinjer’s appeal started to accelerate from there, as the band expanded its touring base with a pair of tours of Europe in 2017 and a first trip to the United States, opening a tour for Cradle of Filth.

The next year, Jinjer was signed by Napalm Records, which re-released “Cloud Factory” that year. This was followed by a five-song EP, “Micro,” in 2019 and a full-length album, “Macro,” later that year, with extensive touring happening when the band wasn’t writing or recording those releases.

The band was going full steam ahead until spring 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything in its tracks. Jinjer had to cancel several tours that were on the books.

Realizing they shouldn’t just sit idle, the four bandmates got to work writing the songs that now make up “Wallflowers,” the studio album the band released in August 2021.

As Ulasevich and his bandmates began work on the new music, they agreed to set aside any stylistic boundaries or considerations for radio play or album sales and explored a range of musical possibilities as they wrote and recorded the “Wallflowers” album together in Kyiv.

The result is an album that is being seen as Jinjer’s heaviest effort to date. It has plenty of songs (“Colossus,” “Copycat” and “Mediator,” for a start) that deploy heavy guitars, blasting beats and the guttural roaring vocals of Shmailyuk. But Jinjer varies the attack throughout “Wallflowers.” Songs like “Pearls and Swine,” “Vortex” and “Sleep of the Righteous” are multi-faceted tracks that blend the chaos with segments that showcase a more melodic, less frenetic side to the band’s sound, complete with sung vocals at times from Shmailyuk, whose sweet tone is surprising considering how deep and thick she goes with her screamed vocals.

“‘Wallflowers’ is actually a long play,” Ulasevich said, referencing the considerable work that went into the album. “We have 11 songs there and all of the songs are like four minutes or more. So it’s like big work, yeah. But we had time this time and it was really fun.”

Jinjer began 2022 preparing for additional touring to promote “Wallflowers,” but after Russia invaded, Jinjer put their career on pause to raise money for relief efforts in their country. The band created a pair of shirts, and by early summer 2022, sales of those shirts had raised $150,000.

In June, Jinjer was granted permission by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to leave the country, continue fundraising efforts and serve as ambassadors of the country as the band embarked on touring.

The band toured the United States last summer and has returned this summer for another run of shows, this time sprinkling in a few festival dates and headlining shows between opening for Disturbed on that band’s summer tour.

“We will play two new songs from the last album (‘Wallflowers’) that we never played before,” Ulasevich said. “And we will play some old songs.”