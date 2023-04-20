MENOMONIE — The United Way C-3 Center in Dunn County has closed due to “an increase in expenses and a lack of financial resources,” according to a press release.

The C-3 Center was a resource for those seeking household items.

A representative with the nonprofit group said the location did not have enough funding to support the current program.

Though the 410th Street facility is officially shut down, staff hope they may be able to restart the C-3 program at a later date pending more funding.

The United Way operates as a partner support organization that facilitates and assists the work of other community agencies.

Some of the United Way’s current partner agencies include organizations that promote literacy through Reach out and Read, youth success through the Boys & Girls Club, as well as community health through the Day of Caring and the Health Dunn Right Coalition.