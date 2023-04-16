Stephanie Klint was in the middle of a group project for a college course when her computer broke down.

“There was nothing I could do,” she said. “I could try to use my phone, but it’s hard to type papers unless you have a keyboard.”

The 34-year-old Chippewa Valley Technical College student and mother of three said going back to school has put a strain on their finances, which makes it difficult to drop hundreds of dollars on a new computer.

When she received an email from CVTC with information about receiving a computer for $30, she was leery.

“I didn’t know if it was real, to be completely honest,” she said. “I had to look into it a little bit. I had no idea there was a program like that.”

CVTC and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley teamed up to offer a Digital Resource Fair at the College last week. People who registered and qualified for a computer were awarded a device after paying $30. More than 60 devices were distributed from CVTC — 57 of those were to CVTC students, and the others were to people from the community.

Amber Scharenbroch, community impact director for the local United Way, said the goal is digital equity to make sure people in the community have what they need when it comes to technology, including an internet connection, digital skills training and devices.

United Way works with other organizations throughout the Chippewa Valley to refurbish computers and distribute them to people in need — those who are at 250% of the poverty line or below, or who receive government assistance. A grant makes up the other portion of the cost.

At this point, the devices are for those who live in Eau Claire County, but the United Way is working to expand its reach.

Distribution at CVTC was the second event United Way has hosted. The next event will be May 10 in Altoona. To be eligible to receive a computer, people must register and be approved.

Klint is grateful CVTC alerted students because the email came at just the right time.

“It saved my life, and it’s helping my career,” she said. “I’m just thankful the program is there for students like me.”