MENOMONIE — The United Way of Dunn County, the local United Way serving Dunn and Pepin counties, announced Monday that Jennifer Thatcher has stepped down after three years as executive director.

“After 3 years as executive director of United Way of Dunn County, I am announcing my resignation/departure to pursue new challenges and am extremely proud of all the accomplishments we shared together,” Thatcher said.

"Thank you to all that have been so supportive of our United Way and its C-3 Center program: staff, board members, donors, partners, and the communities at large. I will always hold the relationships built near and dear to my heart.”

United Way of Dunn County Board Chair Tim Bartels thanked Thatcher for her service.

“We are grateful for Jennifer’s service and are working towards a smooth transition to ensure continuity to meet the needs of our community members, partner organizations and donors,” Bartels said.

The announcement comes one month after United Way C-3 Center in Dunn County closed due to “an increase in expenses and a lack of financial resources,” according to a press release.

The C-3 Center was a resource for those seeking household items. A representative with the nonprofit group said the location did not have enough funding to support the program.

Though the 410th Street facility is officially shut down, staff hope they may be able to restart the C-3 program at a later date pending more funding.

The United Way operates as a partner support organization that facilitates and assists the work of other community agencies. Some of the United Way’s current partner agencies include organizations that promote literacy through Reach out and Read, youth success through the Boys & Girls Club, as well as community health through the Day of Caring and the Health Dunn Right Coalition.

To help ensure community needs are met, the Board of Directors now includes leaders from several of the region’s largest employers and public service organizations.

The board said in a press release that it will use the opportunity to leverage local and national resources to strengthen the organization’s community impact and value and to build the most impactful path forward.

During the transition of leadership, the organization will be relying on board members and volunteers to help bring the organization into alignment with community needs and circumstances.

Community members who are willing to take an active role to help evaluate options for the United Way of Dunn County, or to assist with day-to-day tasks during this critical period are encouraged to reach out to offer their services.

Please contact the board via email at executivedirector@uwaydunn.org.