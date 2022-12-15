UPDATE: 35,600 people still without power in Western Wisconsin

Snow plow drivers are keeping busy after a winter storm brought six inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Power outages in the region are extensive and work crews said they aren’t sure when it will be restored.
Audrey Korte
A winter storm brought six inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, causing widespread power outages across the region. Work crews said they aren’t sure when power will be restored.
Xcel reports 35,600 people are still without power in Western Wisconsin after a winter storm dumped about six inches of snow in Chippewa County last night. Snow is expected to continue intermittently through the rest of the day.
Some locations are without internet access as well.
Xcel Energy is working to resolve the power outages. Representatives said they’re unable to estimate when power might be restored as work crews are still out assessing the damage. To report a power outage go to: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District canceled classes and all after school activities for Thursday.
Road crews are out clearing roads but workers encourage drivers to take caution especially on side roads.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls. Now their staff teaches people to walk like a penguin to stay safe on slick conditions.
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.
Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
A Wausau man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September has now been convicted. According to a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department press release, Myszka caused the three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Friday, Sept. 16.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls. Now their staff teaches people to walk like a penguin to stay safe on slick conditions.
Two women from Chippewa Falls have been globe-trotting, while making a difference, in rural South America, East Africa and North America. Kim Covill and her niece Maggie Covill decided more than a decade ago that they wanted to build little libraries in some of the poorest places on the planet. Now their organization, From Books to Brilliance (FBTB), has more than a dozen small, rural libraries up and running.
1 of 2
Snow plow drivers are keeping busy after a winter storm brought six inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Power outages in the region are extensive and work crews said they aren’t sure when it will be restored.