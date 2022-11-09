 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE Chippewa Falls public safety referendum passes

CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Thumbs-up and smiles” made the way through the Fire and Police stations in Chippewa Falls this morning.

Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief said, “there’s a lot of happy people here that were worried, you know, on edge. This was a big relief and we're excited to move forward.”

Chippewa Falls can now add new EMS and Police staff and raise pay for first responders, after the Nov. 8 vote on a public safety referendum. That means the city hire additional public safety employees plus increase Police, and Fire & Emergency Services Departments’ wages and benefits.

The referendum was meant to support the Fire/EMS Department, by adding additional staffing and providing more competitive compensation. It was meant to help the Police Department add one full-time Power Shift Officer position — that officer will work at the time of day when calls are highest.

People are also reading…

“I'm very pleased that the community came out and voted and that we can now move forward,” Kelm said. “The referendum passing is obviously great news for us. Both at the police department and the fire department. It’s what's going to allow us to add very necessary staff members. It's going to allow us to get that competitive wage adjustment that we really need in order to attract new qualified candidates and retain the ones we have.”

Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Fire and Emergency Services, said this isn't a win just for the police and fire departments. It’s a win for Chippewa Falls’ citizens.

“We are a growing community. This is going to maintain our services at a high level and allow us to grow a little bit as our community grows. We're going to flex with them,” he said. “I'm happy with the results, obviously, but I feel like we we did a fairly good job of getting the word out there. Let people make that informed decision. And that was all along, my real intent. Whichever way people voted. It's okay. But to not have the information and not have it available, would have been wrong.”

3,023 residents voted in favor of the referendum while 2,297 people opposed it. 

Estimated Costs

The referendum asked taxpayers to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023.

The increase in the tax levy is calculated using the City’s assessed property values and net new construction. The estimated tax impact per property value is listed below.

PROPERTY VALUE  |  ESTIMATED TAX IMPACT  

$100,000                 |  $9.59/month

$150,000                 |  $14.39/month

$200,000                 |  $19.18/month

 

