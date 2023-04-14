“It's from the snowpack up north. And all of it is melting down and then coupled with the rain that we've gotten — it's all just kind of culminating right now,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, the Chippewa River at Chippewa Falls was at 20.8 feet Friday, the fourth-highest level ever recorded. The record is 32.4 feet set in 1884. The most recent high water mark was 22.5 feet, the third-highest on record, set in 1967.
