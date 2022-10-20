UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

Several Wisconsin school districts, including La Crosse and Chippewa Falls Area, notified parents on Thursday about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state.

Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.

Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes in Chippewa Falls wrote: “We have been made aware by law enforcement that several incidents of 'Active Shooter Swatting' (hoaxes intended to cause panic) are taking place at several school districts throughout the State today. We anticipate that this could happen to us as well.

“CFAUSD officials would like to make our stakeholders aware that, regardless and until proven otherwise, we take all threats seriously. We will proceed with our emergency protocols and, as determinations are made regarding those threats, we will notify our stakeholders as expeditiously as possible.

“Please additionally, know that law enforcement officials are working diligently to identify and apprehend perpetrators of these events and will seek to prosecute the individual(s) to the greatest extent legally possible.”

The La Crosse statement to parents was similar, sent by the school district and La Crosse police.

Included in its statement: "While this threat is likely a hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and the broader community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.

"As always, if you see something; say something. We encourage our students and the broader school community to report anything that could be considered a threat to school safety. Additionally, students can utilize our anonymous tip line Speak Up Speak Out. Students can find the tip line on the district and school websites under the "Tip Line" tab, under Class Link, or by going directly to https://www.p3campus.com/tipform.aspx?ID=5150."

The FBI Milwaukee Division issued the following statement:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Students from the targeted schools have been deemed safe as police continue to investigate.

Schools that received false threats include Oak Creek High School, Franklin High School, Kenosha Bradford High School, Port Washington High School, Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, Green Bay East High School, Sheboygan South High School, South Park Middle School in Oshkosh, Stevens Point Area High School, Nicolet High School in Glendale, Roncalli High School in Manitowoc, Rawson Elementary School in Milwaukee, Lakeview Technology Academy in Kenosha and Park High School in Racine.

Until proven otherwise, police say they will take all threats seriously.

Individuals can report suspicious activities to local police or use the online tip center at 432stop.com.