Rose DeVolve, 66, who went missing late Thursday morning in the Town of Lafayette was found alive Friday morning, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
DeVolve reportedly left her residence on foot Thursday without her cell phone, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department and local police spent nearly 24 hours looking for the woman.
Audrey Korte
News Reporter
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
