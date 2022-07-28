UPDATE: Suspicious fire kills one person in Chippewa Falls; probe continues

Chippewa Falls Police are investigating a suspicious fire that killed one person inside the 721 Superior St. residence and caused $125,000 in damage.

Last night Chippewa Falls police updated the investigation and said agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation were assisting.

They also reported that they took into custody without incident a person on interest in the case, Scott M. Vaningan, 58. His last known address is 721 Superior St., Chippewa Falls.

They ask that anyone with information should contact the Chippewa Falls police at 715-723-4424.

Police Chief Matthew Kelm said, “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this tragic event.”

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS and Chippewa Falls Police were sent to 721 Superior St. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the residence. The fire extended into the attic of the residence.

Battalion Chief John Bowe of the Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services said in a media release that crews attacked the fire from the interior and roof of the building. The main body of the fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.

24 firefighters were on scene with no reported injuries to responders.

“We are considering this fire to be suspicious in nature,” Kelm said at the time. “We are very early into an active investigation into this incident. At this time we are not releasing any more details to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Officers notified neighboring residences and established an outer perimeter by closing down the nearby roadways. Once it was safe to do so, an inner perimeter was established.

Local Fire and EMS were aided by the Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire Departments.