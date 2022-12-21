UPDATE: UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls cancel exams because of blizzard

UW-Eau Claire canceled in-person finals on Wednesday and Thursday because of the expectations of a blizzard .

Students were supposed to finish their exams today and tomorrow, but the school said late Tuesday night that this won’t happen.

“Tests are canceled, and it's up to each and every instructor and how they want to proceed,” said Paula Glibeck, Chief Communications Officer for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The decision revolves around the safety of students.

“We literally went to the instructors and said, ‘You know, I know, this is a last minute pivot and it's so hard for our faculty, but they're so wonderful. And they were able to either run it online or figure out a time when the students can get in at a different time to take the exams or delay it,” Glibeck said.

UW aims to be flexible so that students can get off-campus before the worst of the bad weather yet.

The university said it is allowing everyone to work from home today, and will close campus tomorrow because of heavy snow which is expected in Eau Claire and across Wisconsin.

Students will be contacted by their instructors about alternatives to scheduled exams.

UW-River Falls is also canceling in-person final exams after 6 p.m. Wednesday and all of Thursday.

In a statement, UW-EC representatives said, “due to the dangerous weather arriving in Western Wisconsin as early as Wednesday, paired with the strong potential for hazardous driving conditions, we have made the decision to err on the side of caution and have no in-person exams Wednesday and Thursday.”

“We know this late-notice change may be disruptive for students and faculty and appreciate your understanding,” Chancellor Jim Schmidt said.

Services and offices on campus will also be closed on Thursday, however, residence halls will be available and Blugold Dining will provide meal options for students who choose to remain in the residence halls.

If students need to stay on-campus beyond the pre-scheduled residence hall closing which is Thursday at 6 p.m. they are welcome, but must complete a winter break registration form in their “My Housing Portal,” online and list the dates they plan to stay.

It’s noteworthy that students will need to register for "your building access card" to work beyond Thursday.

Residence Hall staff and services during that time are limited to only urgent circumstances.

On-call staff will carry a duty phone for a cluster of buildings.

Upper campus residence hall students may call 715-271-8492, and Haymarket/Aspenson Mogensen/Priory may call 715-456-7113.

Wait times may be expected to provide on-call staff commute time.

Dining will be open Wednesday and closed starting Thursday. Blugold Dining will ensure options are available for any on-campus students who stay past Wednesday.

