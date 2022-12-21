 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls cancel exams because of blizzard

  • 0
Snow in Eau Claire

A blizzard hits Eau Claire on Wednesday. Officials at two University of Wisconsin sites have canceled exams for the next two days because of the threat of bad weather.

 Audrey Korte

UW-Eau Claire canceled in-person finals on Wednesday and Thursday because of the expectations of a blizzard .

Students were supposed to finish their exams today and tomorrow, but the school said late Tuesday night that this won’t happen.

“Tests are canceled, and it's up to each and every instructor and how they want to proceed,” said Paula Glibeck, Chief Communications Officer for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The decision revolves around the safety of students.

“We literally went to the instructors and said, ‘You know, I know, this is a last minute pivot and it's so hard for our faculty, but they're so wonderful. And they were able to either run it online or figure out a time when the students can get in at a different time to take the exams or delay it,” Glibeck said. 

People are also reading…

UW aims to be flexible so that students can get off-campus before the worst of the bad weather yet.

The university said it is allowing everyone to work from home today, and will close campus tomorrow because of heavy snow which is expected in Eau Claire and across Wisconsin.

Students will be contacted by their instructors about alternatives to scheduled exams.

UW-River Falls is also canceling in-person final exams after 6 p.m. Wednesday and all of Thursday.

In a statement, UW-EC representatives said, “due to the dangerous weather arriving in Western Wisconsin as early as Wednesday, paired with the strong potential for hazardous driving conditions, we have made the decision to err on the side of caution and have no in-person exams Wednesday and Thursday.”

“We know this late-notice change may be disruptive for students and faculty and appreciate your understanding,” Chancellor Jim Schmidt said. 

Services and offices on campus will also be closed on Thursday, however, residence halls will be available and Blugold Dining will provide meal options for students who choose to remain in the residence halls. 

If students need to stay on-campus beyond the pre-scheduled residence hall closing which is Thursday at 6 p.m. they are welcome, but must complete a winter break registration form in their “My Housing Portal,” online and list the dates they plan to stay. 

It’s noteworthy that students will need to register for "your building access card" to work beyond Thursday. 

Residence Hall staff and services during that time are limited to only urgent circumstances.

On-call staff will carry a duty phone for a cluster of buildings.

Upper campus residence hall students may call 715-271-8492, and Haymarket/Aspenson Mogensen/Priory may call 715-456-7113.

Wait times may be expected to provide on-call staff commute time.

Dining will be open Wednesday and closed starting Thursday. Blugold Dining will ensure options are available for any on-campus students who stay past Wednesday.

Lee Douglas, Fire Chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services was first hired by the department in 1990. Now, more than 32 years later, he’s getting ready to retire.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadott to host 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Cadott to host 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days announced Thursday that the event will be held at the 360-acre music festival grounds, located at 24447 Highway S. Farmer Jamie Close, who owns 400 acres that border the festival on both the north and south, also will host many of the crop exhibits on his property.

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.

From solitary confinement to commencement

From solitary confinement to commencement

Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News