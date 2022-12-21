 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls cancel exams because of blizzard

Snow in Eau Claire

A blizzard hits Eau Claire on Wednesday. Officials at two University of Wisconsin sites have canceled exams for the next two days because of the threat of bad weather.

 Audrey Korte

UW-Eau Claire canceled in-person finals on Wednesday and Thursday because of the expectations of a blizzard.

Students were supposed to finish their exams today and tomorrow, but the school said yesterday that they didn’t want to risk people’s safety. The next two days of exams won’t happen.

UW-EC said it is allowing everyone to work from home today, and will close campus tomorrow because of heavy snow which is expected in Eau Claire. Students will be contacted by their instructors about alternatives to scheduled exams.

UW-River Falls is also canceling in-person final exams after 6 p.m. Wednesday and all of Thursday.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

