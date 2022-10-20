Wagner’s role as president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital expands to include HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls have announced the appointment of John Wagner as president and CEO of both hospitals.
Wagner has served as president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital since 2019. The expansion of his executive leadership role to now include HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital follows the recent departure of Andy Barth, who served as president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital since 2021.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as president and CEO for HSHS Sacred Heart in addition to St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Wagner. “I look forward to continuing to advance our mission by working closely with our colleagues and physician partners to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.”
Wagner received a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 2008, and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in healthcare management in 2018. His undergraduate degree is from Mount Mercy College with a major in biology and minor in psychology.
People are also reading…
Prior to starting at HSHS, John spent a decade with UnityPoint Health in Iowa in various clinical and leadership roles, including director of operations, director of performance improvement and employer relations, director of rehabilitation services and as a physical therapist.
Since moving to the Chippewa Valley in 2019, John has been involved in the United Way, Chippewa County Economic Development, and volunteering at the Sojourner House in Eau Claire.