Walmart sues Lake Hallie over tax bill

Walmart has sued the village of Lake Hallie, saying its property has been overvalued by $5 million, leading to an excessive tax bill.

The Arkansas-based retailer filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court. The village has 20 days to respond.

The lawsuit contends the property located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard has a value of $7.61 million. However, the village has assessed the property at a value of $12.133 million.

The company is seeking “a refund of the excessive real estate taxes due to be imposed on Walmart by the village for the property in 2022, plus statutory interest.” The company had previously filed an objection with the village’s Board of Review, the lawsuit added.

The case has been assigned to Judge Steve Gibbs.

Walmart also recently filed a similar lawsuit in Eau Claire County Court, saying the property in the city is over-valued.