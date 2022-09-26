Want to run for office? Chippewa Falls’ Fifth District seeks new alderman

Chippewa Falls has an aldermanic position available in the Fifth District.

The city completed its redistricting before the April 2022 election. Based upon an increase in population and an increase in the number of County Supervisory Districts, it got rid of the old seven ward structure and moved to seven Aldermanic Districts, comprising two Wards each.

Now District 5, covering Wards 9 and 10, needs someone to step up and oversee the day-to-day representation.

“Hayden Frye, who is our 5th District Alderman, is going to be leaving. He's moving out of the city. So we have a vacancy,” said Bridget Givens, City Clerk.

Frey has held the seat since his appointment in April 2021. He said he’s enjoyed having the position.

“I've always been interested in politics, but I have a small family. I've got three kids, and I just wanted to make sure that I was doing everything possible to give them a better life. And that starts with your local politics,” Frye said.

The job does require a certain skill set, Frye said. These include being impartial and putting the interests of your district at the forefront.

“It's a lot of commitment to helping people,” he said. “It means being up to date with the current affairs of the city. I think that there's going to be some interest from the media into the decisions that are made, and you can't really let that affect your decision making,” he said.

The job also means being personal with constituents and council members, and being a team player with the rest of the aldermen on the council, Frye said.

“You know I’m a younger individual and the best part has been seeing how the city is actually run. There's so much that goes into making sure that the city has everything that it needs to function properly,” he said. “That's been the biggest and the most fun for me is just learning how the city operates.”

The day-to-day responsibilities involve staying up to date with emails and phone calls, reading up on meeting agenda items and keeping in touch with other committee and council members throughout the city, he said.

“How it works is there's two city council meetings a month and then depending on how many committees subcommittees that you're on, typically it's probably one or two meetings a week,” he said. “It's not to say that you're doing it constantly, but it's definitely a commitment throughout the month and throughout the two years that you're on the council.”

The toughest part of the job for Frye is knowing that there will be some disagreements with fellow council members.

“Sometimes, depending on what the issue is, it can get a little heated, but you have to be kind of a quick thinker, and a little bit resilient — able to cope with criticism. I think that's the biggest part. Just being an excellent communicator of your ideas,” he said.

Frye said he understands why people might be hesitant about running. It can be a little scary or overwhelming. But he said Chippewa Falls is an excellent place to learn.

“I'm not gonna sit here and say that I was the most prepared when I first ran and stepped on the current council. But they do a really good job of bringing somebody new in and kind of teaching them the ropes,” he said. “Chippewa is hands down one of the best places I think you could probably learn low level politics. Just the people that you'll work with on a day to day basis — top notch.”

Aldermen in the City of Chippewa Falls are paid $3,000 a year.

Givens said that interested applicants should send a letter of interest before the deadline on Thursday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. For questions, contact the City Clerk’s office at 715-726-2719.