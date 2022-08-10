WATCH NOW: ‘An excellent class’ — McDonell Area Catholic Schools alums celebrate 75th reunion

In 1947 Mahatma Gandhi began a march for peace in East Bengal and later that year began his final fast before being assassinated by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse. That same year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McCollum v. Board of Education that religious instruction in public schools was unconstitutional.

Then, U.S. President Harry Truman signed the Marshall Plan. A few months later the World Health Organization was formed by the United Nations.

Also in 1947, the alleged Roswell UFO incident occurred. Pakistan gained independence from Great Britain. Harry Truman made the first Presidential televised address from the White House.

And in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, 67 students graduated from McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Nine of those graduates attended their 75th high school reunion on Tuesday.

“This town was so much better then,” said 1947 graduate Bob Miller. “Let me tell you, on the East hill a kid coming out of the first grade going home and getting out of his school clothes to get in his play clothes, that kid could go anywhere on the hill at the age of 5 or 6 and not worry about anything terrible happening.”

The remaining members of the class of 1947 are in agreement that Chippewa Falls was a safe and adventurous place to grow up, full of rivers and hills, parades and churches. It was all wholesome, so far as they recall.

For those who remain from the class of ‘47 gatherings are a part of life.

“I see them all the time. These characters. I know them like the back of my hand,” said Marilyn White Dachel. “I mean we’re the group that grew up here. We’ve known each other for, how long, 80 or 90 years?”

White took over as the group’s historian in a way. She keeps the photos, the names, logbooks and yearbooks.

“Well, it wasn’t just me, you know. It was a lot of folks. Good folks. They did good work for many decades. But some of them aren’t here anymore. Have you met our class president? He did great. For many, many years,” she said.

While numbers keep dwindling between reunions as members of the class of 1947 age, it’s still a time to laugh and rejoice when they get to come together.

“We’re just so glad to be here. Together,” said Lenore Westcott. “I don’t hear so good anymore but I’m glad I’m here amongst friends.”

White said the class was more than just fellow students. They were friends.

“We had an excellent class. Everyone got along. Amazing,” she said.

When asked if he was excited to be there at his 75th reunion McDonell alum, Norbert Sedlacek said, “I’m excited that I lived this long.”