The Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 10th annual “Run for the Lights” 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

The race started at 4 p.m. and concluded as participants entered the Christmas Village at dusk when the lights turned on.

The family event supported the Christmas Village in Irvine Park, which welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

The Christmas Village showcases a holiday light display from Thanksgiving night through Jan. 1. In addition to the more than 60,000 lights on display, visitors can see life-size Christmas scenes reminiscent of the Victorian era and local historical replicas.

Established in 1987 as an out-growth of the Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, the Christmas Village has grown into an independent project of great size involving individuals, businesses, volunteer organizations, city government and hundreds of donors.

