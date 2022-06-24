WATCH NOW: Classic cars are the stars of the Great Race

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage cars are competing in a cross country race called the Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club. They arrived in Chippewa Falls for a lunch stop on Friday.

The Great Race is a time, speed and endurance rally for 1974 and older collector vehicles. It’s based on the famous 1908 race from Paris to New York and has taken place each summer since 1983.

The basic idea of the time/speed/distance rally is to accomplish the day’s route as close as possible to the rally master’s perfectly scored time. The team that is closest to the perfect time wins.

With cryptic instructions, and speed changes, this is a difficult task, especially when you consider that the event stretches across 2,300 miles over nine days.

Another inherent challenge is the fact that the participants are driving old cars. Last year’s winning team, and only female team to have ever won it, did it in dominating fashion, with a score of only 41.31 seconds off the perfect time, driving a 1932 Ford.

The race attracts international entries from Austria, Canada, the UK and the Netherlands and every corner of the United States with competitors vying for the over $150,000 purse.

The route changes every year to cover new territory. This year’s route began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 18, and makes its way through a total of 10 states on the way to the finish line in Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday, June 26.

Exotic and valuable cars are a staple of the Great Race, and this year is no different. At each stop, the cars have been on display and the drivers accessible to the spectators.

With cars lining the streets at every stop, the 2022 Great Race showed off more than 130 classic cars ranging from 1916 to 1974 in Chippewa Falls.

The spectacular variety of cars is thanks to a special scoring handicap that the Great Race calls “age factor.” This age factor encourages teams to participate in older cars, as they receive a scoring multiplier to offset the struggles and issues that come with older cars.

In the modern era of the Great Race, cars as old as 1909 have competed and finished the race, but it appears that the sweet spot for the early cars is around 1916. In this year’s Great Race, there are multiple 1916 Hudsons in competition, as well as a 1916 Chevrolet, a 1917 Hudson and a 1918 American LaFrance. These 100-plus-year-old cars turn heads as they motored along the back roads and through the small towns of America.

Along with the century club, there are dozens of amazing cars taking part in the race, including a great mixture of American cars and European sports cars.

Highlights for the 2022 event include a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 MK1, a 1931 Auburn boattail speedster and a 1963 Jaguar E-Type roadster. There are six Packards in competition, ranging from a 1931 Phaeton to a 1949 station sedan, and six Hudsons, ranging from 1916 Hudsons to a 1952 Hudson Hornet.

Many one-of-a-kind speedsters and vintage race cars are taking part. Some are based on 1930’s Fords, while others, like a 1931 Reo Royele 35. have a distinct chassis and engine.

Other rare iron include a 1937 Lagonda LG6, one of less than 100 built. Fast forward into the muscle car era, and there area big block Corvettes, a 1970 Chevelle SS, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, a 1971 Buick GS convertible and other cars from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Two highlights from the muscle car era are a pair of Shelby Mustangs, a 1968 GT500 KR and a 1966 GT350H.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.