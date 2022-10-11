WATCH NOW: Deadly consequences: Mock accident shows what happens to those who drive under the influence

Chippewa Falls High School partnered with McDonell Central Catholic High School to put on a mock accident for students on Tuesday morning. More than 30 first responders, students and staff staged the event.

The mock accident was staged with five student actors in a decimated vehicle and first responders, including police, fire/EMS, the coroner and a funeral home worker.

The student actors were in and around a vehicle that showed what happened just after a crash occurred. They were staged with fake blood. They were dressed in a manner to suggest they had just attended prom or homecoming.

Two of the students were supposed to have died at the scene of the crash. Both had been thrown from the vehicle. Cans of alcoholic beverages surrounded the vehicle.

Meanwhile, two actors were screaming from the backseat, unable to exit the car because of damage from the crash.

Then, the driver of the car made a 911 call, which onlookers overheard on a loudspeaker.

About a minute later, Chippewa Falls police and firefighters arrived on scene.

Students watched as the two “dead” passengers were covered with white sheets, while the two injured in the backseat were taken away in ambulances.

Eventually, the high school driver was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Finally, two hearses arrived on scene to take away the dead.

Karen Parker, health science teacher at Chi-Hi and director of Health Occupations Students of America, or HOSA, said the mock accident program offers students the opportunity to hear and see what happens when people make poor choices — choices that lead to car accidents, like drinking and driving.

“Not only drinking and driving but also being passengers in a vehicle where someone is driving drunk,” Parker said.

Parker said the event was timed around homecoming, which is happening this week.

“We wanted to plan it around our dance, which takes place this week, because we know people drink,” she said. “We wanted to give them something to think about.”

WisDOT statistics show:

There were approximately 21,000 convictions for drunken driving offenses in Wisconsin in 2019.

Alcohol-related crashes killed 140 people and injured 2,918 in 2019.

If someone is arrested, they can lose their license.

Repeat drunk driving offenders face imprisonment.

If someone hurts or kills someone in a crash, they face extremely serious charges, like negligent homicide or operating while intoxicated.

If a driver refuses a blood/breath alcohol concentration test, they will lose their license on the spot for at least one year and may have their car impounded.

If someone drives drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle, the penalties will double.

Joni Gilles from Mayo Clinic helped HOSA host the mock accident.

“My goal was to get this scenario and this program out to as many kids as we can,” Gilles said. “We don’t want the kids impaired driving — whether that be drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, texting, sleepy, a lot of kids in the car — anything that takes your eyes and your function away from driving that car.”

Last year, Gilles said she oversaw 15 mock crashes before prom. But she wanted to orchestrate something else throughout the year because, “your brain allows you to forget stuff.”

She said she wanted to get as many schools active in mock accidents because of how impactful they are.

“I’ve taken part in many of these, and I still get those goosebumps. I still get those tears in my eyes, because I think of the reality of it,” she said. “I think about the finality and the lives changed.”

Gilles said she hopes that kids are seeing what can happen from one, or more, bad decisions.

“This is what it looks like at an accident scene. You know, you can hear about it in the news. But when you see your friend getting out of the car stumbling because of the actions he took — he killed his two friends — we’re just hoping the kids see it in real life,” she said.

After the mock crash, students attended an assembly in the auditorium at Chippewa Falls High School. They listened to speakers to help digest what they had just witnessed.

“We show a picture of the kids during the speaking, to say what activities they participated in, high school. And then what the ramifications were,” she said. “We’ll show that the driver, Will, wanted to go to law school. Well, now he can’t be a lawyer, because of the decision he made to drink and drive.”

Gilles said that at the end of the staged accident, students learned that the mock accident was just acting; it was just a scenario.

Wisconsin is the land of beer, cheese and Packers. Our society normalizes drinking, Gilles said.

“People don’t put the whole picture together. There’s always actions, then there’s consequences,” she said.

“As parents and as adults, we need to stand up in our community and say, ‘You know what, this is not OK. We need to stop.’ People make a choice, but what’s the secondary choice? If you make the choice to drink, then be an adult and make the choice to call somebody for help.”

Gilles said there’s not a parent or a teacher out there that wouldn’t thank someone for calling them to come help if under the influence.

“We’re a small knit community. Just make the call. There’s going to be somebody that’s going to help you.”