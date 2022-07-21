WATCH NOW: Family Support Center gets a boost from TDS and Leinenkugel’s

The Chippewa Falls Family Support Center was the benefactor of a recent fundraiser hosted by TDS Telecommunications LLC and Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

The non-profit received a $5,000 check from TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Andrew "Drew" Petersen at a Leinie Lodge event Wednesday afternoon.

The Family Support Center also received a portion of the proceeds from beer sales at Leinenkugel’s on Wednesday.

“TDS coordinated with Leinenkugel’s who has been a longtime supporter of the Family Support Center,” said Family Support Center Resource Development Coordinator, Lori Borg. “We’re very honored to be recognized by them.”

The Family Support Center helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking. It provides violence prevention education in the region as well.

Borg said that in the first half of this year the Family Support Center received 1800 calls for aid from locals, and that more than 50% of those were first-time callers. That’s a product of the pandemic, Borg said. When people are under added stress and struggling in other areas of life, domestic violence, sexual assault and calls for help rise, she said.

The money that TDS and Leinenkugel donated Wednesday will help ensure that callers get what they need in times of crisis and that the Family Support Center can continue its mission.

Wednesday’s event was a kick-off celebration for the start of construction on TDS’ all-fiber telecommunications network in Chippewa Falls.

TDS is building a fiber network in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire and recently launched its fiber network in several communities in the Fox Cities.

“This is very special for me because I began my career at TDS,” said Tony Bugher who will take over from Dick Leinenkugel as president of Leinenkugel Brewing Company at the end of this year. “It was while working at TDS that I really intimately understood their core values which is providing premium customer service and also a commitment to the community that they serve. I am thrilled that TDS has made the decision to invest right here in Chippewa Falls.”

TDS invests and becomes a part of every community that it serves, said Petersen. “We hire locally and sponsor local events like we are today,” he said. “Our focus on community engagement is demonstrated here today where we’re raising money for the Family Support Center. That’s kind of part of the fabric of TDS — to give back to the communities that we serve.”

Dick Leinenkugel said connecting communities today is crucial for everything from business to healthcare to education.

“The way that we’re going to be able to connect all of this in the future is through what TDS is investing in today here in Chippewa Falls,” Leinenkugel said. “Thank you for your investment in our community. Thank you for connecting us to the future economy.”

Joining Petersen at the event was President and Chief Beer Merchant at Leinenkugel Brewing Company Dick Leinenkugel, Future President of Leinenkugel Brewing Company Tony Bugher, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman, Chippewa Falls Tourism Director Jackie Boos, Family Support Center Resource Development Coordinator Lori Berg, Family Support Center Advocate Cara (last name withheld as a safety precaution), chamber members, state representatives, and executives from TDS’ construction partner, PUSH.