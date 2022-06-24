WATCH NOW: Farmers Market Nutrition Program Helps Women, Infants and Children Eat Healthier

CHIPPEWA FALLS — This week some Chippewa County families received checks from the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program which helps ensure that pregnant, nursing and postpartum women, and children up to the age of 5 have enough to eat. WIC offers coupon books to WIC participants to use at local farmers markets.

Program participants can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables through The Farmers Market Nutrition Program using those coupons. The program provides a one-time benefit to families during the growing season; between June and October.

“The WIC program is a nutrition program that provides nutritious foods for eligible women, infants and children as well as nutrition and feeding tips for families, breastfeeding support, and connection to other community area resources,” said Stephanie Abbe, director at the Nutrition Division Manager and WIC Director for Chippewa County’s Department of Public Health.

“We want to provide them with the best nutrition that we can to help grow healthy families and give them the best start,” Abbe said.

Checks and coupon books were distributed to WIC participants alongside a UW-Extension Educator-led nutrition class at the Chippewa Falls Farmers Market on Thursday.

Jennifer, Charlotte, Skylar, Arthur, and Nathan Saule are a family that benefits from the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

“13 years ago I got involved with this program,” Jennifer Saule said. “Normally you don’t have to do a lot of paperwork. It’s pretty easy.”

Checks are $30 per eligible family member. So a mother with four children under the age of 5 can receive $150 to use at farm stands and farmers markets, for example.

“I generally just use the checks to buy fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Saule said she thinks her kids are better at eating their fruits and veggies thanks to the program. The children love to help with the food preparation; washing and peeling vegetables.

Saule and her family enjoyed the nutrition class at The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market on Thursday, she said.

“One thing I didn’t know is that you can freeze potatoes,” she said. “Some of the stuff I already knew, but that was new information.”

Thursday’s nutrition classes were led by Nancy Fastner.

“We work with people that are food insecure, trying to promote wellness and fitness by partnering with WIC,” said Fastner, nutrition educator with the FoodWIse Program at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

FoodWIse is a program within the Division of Extension's Institute of Health and Well-Being. The community-based nutrition education program seeks to empower Wisconsin residents with limited incomes to make healthy choices, achieve healthy lives and reduce health disparities.

It is federally funded by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

Each year FoodWIse delivers nutrition education to more than 50,000 participants statewide. Partnering with community-based organizations it uses a combination of evidence-based strategies designed to promote change for individuals, families and communities and help make the healthy choice the easy choice.

The nutrition programs that Fastner led on Thursday were part of Cooking Matters, which is a Share Your Strength national program. It’s designed to help end hunger with children, Fastner said.

“We talk about why people should say ‘yes’ to fruits and vegetables and some fun ways to use fruits and vegetables, preserve them and not be wasting them,” she said.

Fastner said people tell her that the program makes a difference. She particularly enjoys hearing from children who have decided they like new foods.

FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, Joy Weisner said the best part about the work is meeting kids, and when parents tell her that their children tried new foods during their educational events or trips to the farmers market.

“Just knowing that they're eating healthier and that something we taught them is making life easier, that’s everything. It really matters,” Weisner said.

The farmers market checks can be used at specific farms and farmers markets in Chippewa County including Klinger’s, Chippewa Falls Main Street Farmers Market, Connells Family Orchard LLC, Mac’s Berry Farm, and Cadott Farmers Market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.