WATCH NOW: Honoring veterans at Chippewa Manor

The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday. More than 130 veterans from Chippewa Manor have been honored over the years with an annual ceremony and individual plagues which tell their service stories. On Thursday seven more individuals were honored with their own, individual inscribed plagues.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday.

More than 130 veterans from Chippewa Manor have been honored over the years with an annual ceremony and individual plagues which tell their service stories. On Thursday seven more individuals were honored with their own, individual, inscribed plagues.

The information inscribed on the plagues are the result of in-depth interviews between Chippewa Manor staff and veterans. Vets' stories and photos are captured so that they, and their friends and families, can always recount their service to this country. That’s one way that Chippewa Manor tries to give back to the community.

“Chippewa Manor has always been committed to honoring those that live here,” said Jill Gengler, Chippewa Manor's president. “So many of our residents have made such great sacrifices. And it feels like, from generation to generation, we don’t always remember that. It’s our mission to make sure that future folks understand what these individuals did for them, and for our freedom.”

Honoring Raleigh Nayes

78 years after completing their mission, the surviving members of Merrill's Marauders finally got national recognition.

Because of his service to the U.S. as one of Merrill's Marauders, Raleigh Nayes, of Chippewa Falls, received the Congressional Gold Medal on April 20, 2022 in a ceremony at Chippewa Manor, where he had lived for the past six years.

He died in his sleep early the next morning at the age of 99.

“He didn’t get to spend a lot of time with (the medal). He got it on April 20. We got the call at 5:30 the next morning that he’d passed away,” Raleigh Nayes' daughter, Pam Nayes, said. “But it was meaningful. It felt like he was waiting for it there in the end.”

The commendation happened after years of hard work and campaigning by advocates for the Marauders.

In 2022, Congress approved the Congressional Gold Medal for all the soldiers in the 5307th Composite Unit, the formal name of Merrill's Marauders.

The Marauders' namesake was Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill, who led the Army unit during fighting in Burma (now Myanmar).

It took more than 35 engagements, but the vastly outnumbered Marauders, which were later renamed “Army Rangers Special Forces,” accomplished their goal by capturing the Myitkyina airfield in northern Burma on May 17, 1944.

Weak from hunger, the 5307th fought through the height of the monsoon season. Many of the soldiers also contracted typhus, causing dysentery and fevers. They slept in the mud. But the soldiers continued to assault, and defend, against the Japanese.

Captain Fred O. Lyons, a Marauder officer, said in 1945:

“Every one of the men was sick from one cause or another. My shoulders were worn raw from the pack straps, and I left the pack behind. The boys with me weren't in much better shape. A scout moving ahead suddenly held his rifle high in the air. That meant enemy sighted. Then at last we saw them, coming down the railroad four abreast... The gunner crouched low over his tommy-gun and tightened down. Then the gun spoke.”

Nayes was one Marauder that was still physically able to fight by the time the airfield was taken. And for his effort, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 52nd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, presented him and his comrades with medals this past spring.

Remembering their dedication and sacrifice means everything to the surviving Nayes family. Pam Nayes said she’s just glad her father got recognized for defending America.

“It’s very touching. It’s the kind of thing that triggers the tears. But we feel grateful,” Nayes said. “I’ve been doing a lot of reading about their work - the Marauders - and it was scary, what they had to go through.”

Nayes was born in Cadott on Sept. 8, 1922. He and eight siblings grew up on a farm in an area called “Big Drywood.”

He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp in Menomonie, a public works relief program that operated from 1933 to 1942.

After his CCC service, he went through US Army Infantry training.

“My brothers, sister and I think he was waiting for it (the medal) and then he decided, he was ready to go,” Naye said. “You know these men and women put their lives on the line every day and it’s wonderful that they receive acknowledgement.”

They are stories of service, of courage, of country. Watch the River Valley Media Group's 2022 Stories of Honor; readers nominated this year's heroes.
News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

