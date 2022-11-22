LAKE HALLIE — Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley Inc. is on a mission to make sure that local kids don’t go without provisions this Christmas. The organization provides blankets, games, warm weather kids clothing and meals to local families in need.

The kids get matched with a sponsor. Sponsors help by donating items. They also donate time on Dec. 18, the day the kids and their families get to pick up their Christmas meals and other goodies.

On Dec. 18, kids will line up outside the U-Haul place at 409 E. Prairie Road with their families to pick up their Christmas meals, books, blankets, games and meals.

There are already over 200 kids sponsored so far for this year’s event. Each kid will get two family games, a brand new book, a new blanket and a full Christmas dinner.

Families are referred to the organization from local outreach organizations and schools.

“We have families that get referred from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Colfax, Bloomer, Cadott, Stanley — the whole Chippewa Valley,” said Helen Fliehr, an organizer for the event. “We have sponsors from all different areas, so we’re not going to turn any child away.”

Volunteers said the goal is to make sure that families get to spend quality time together at Christmas, without having to worry about paying for a celebratory meal that they might not be able to afford. Family time is also encouraged through the gifts of books and board games.

“We really want these families to relax and enjoy each other’s company on Christmas, over a good hot meal. We want them to spend time together. That’s important,” Fliehr said.

Some of the families are simply having trouble making ends meet, she said.

“Some of them, we had come in here from shelters. I mean, some are homeless families, others are living out of hotels,” Fliehr said.

Every year, the group has numerous drop-off locations in Chippewa Valley so that anyone who wants to contribute can donate items to go to local families just before Christmas.

Drop-off locations for new blankets include Eau Claire Lawn, U-Haul Moving and Storage in Lake Hallie, CCF Bank in Lake Hallie and Altoona, and Jeff Flaig State Farm.

Warm weather gear, including boots, mittens, hats, scarves, snow pants and coats, can be dropped off at the U-Haul Moving and Storage in Lake Hallie or at 3D Fitness in Chippewa Falls or Eau Claire.

Kids’ warm weather gear is available any time for any child in need. You can visit the U-Haul in Chippewa Falls to pick out what your child needs.

Christina Baldeshwiler of Lake Hallie has been volunteering with Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley for the last five years. She got involved when Fliehr recruited her.

She said the best part of the work is knowing that they’re making a difference in kids’ lives.

“To reach as many families as we can — that really is our main goal,” Baldeshwiler said. “The community is amazing at helping us be able to reach as many families as we’re able to.”

Fliehr said this year the group needs more volunteers to help with the Christmas meals they give away.

“We’re going to be purchasing them through Hy-Vee this year, and we’re looking at over $2,000 for 100 Christmas meals,” she said.

What they need to make this possible is financial donations to help pay for the Christmas meals they give away on the 18th.

“The referrals keep coming in,” she said. “We need a little more support to make this successful.”

To learn more about Helping Kids Around the Chippewa Valley, visit them on Facebook.