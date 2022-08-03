WATCH NOW: National Night Out in Chippewa Falls delights children of all ages

Imagine hearing the jarring squeal of sirens and the shriek of children and smiling instead of bracing for the worst. That was the scene at National Night Out which took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening.

In Chippewa Falls, National Night Out 2022 included free ice cream and root beer, candy, a demonstration of EMS, police and SWAT vehicles, fire trucks and hoses and a demonstration of police K9 Leo and his handler Sergeant Stephen McMahon.

Kids played in the spraying water of fire trucks. Attendees got to hold fire hoses and dunk local police in the dunk tank. There were a number of first-responder vehicles on site that children could climb into and even hit the siren or the horn inside of.

Children of all ages giggled and jumped for joy at the flashing lights, uniformed officers and demonstrations that took place.

It was entertaining and delightful for families, especially those with small children who “oohed and aahed” at the sirens of first responder vehicles, and mingled with police, firefighters, EMS, SWAT, the Sheriff's Department and others in law enforcement and rescue.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighborhoods and law enforcement. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of Americans take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).