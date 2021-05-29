WATCH NOW: Northern Wisconsin State Fair prepares to return strong

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During an average fair week, the NWSF generates $7 million in revenue for the city of Chippewa Falls and that is separate from all of the other events the fairgrounds host annually.

Other large-scale events which take place include SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Ruck Show, the Wisconsin Sports Show and Oktoberfest. Other nonprofits and organizations also host fundraisers at the fairgrounds, making it an important venue for the community at large.

The first maskless event at the fairgrounds in over a year was held last weekend, SpringFest a similar but much smaller event than the NWSF.

“Having the mask mandate lifted was a surprise, because it came somewhat suddenly,” Volk said. “I think it’s important for people to keep getting vaccinated if they’re able so we can keep each other safe and events can go on as planned this summer.”

Preparations for the NWSF are being made daily with the expectation that all events will be able to be held this summer, barring any new coronavirus developments in the area.

“Everything seems to be moving in the right direction,” Volk said. “We are remaining cautious of potential changes that may come that are currently unknown to us.