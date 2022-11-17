 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Oktoberfest gives $20,000 back to Chippewa Falls community

Jeff Darley, 2022 Festmeister, and Patti Darley, Festmeisterin, presented nearly $20,000 in donations to the Chippewa Falls community on Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building.

Jeff Darley, 2022 Festmeister, and Patti Darley, Festmeisterin, presented nearly $20,000 in donations to the Chippewa Falls community on Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building.

“Today we’re giving out checks to the local non-profits that volunteered at Oktoberfest this year,” Patti Darley said. “Since the beginning of Oktoberfest we’ve given out over $415,000 to area groups, community groups and non-profits. So it’s been a wonderful bonus for our community.”

Over 40 community groups were handed contribution checks this week, in appreciation for the time they donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 16-17 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

 “Our event would not happen without the hundreds of volunteers and countless hours before, during and after Oktoberfest,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “The ability to put our event profits back into the community, year after year, is always a happy time."

Oktoberfest is more than just beer and polka, it is the community coming together and sharing resources, organizers said.

“We thank all those who serve and continue to serve. We have people who have done it every year and people that have been here for their first year,” Jeff Darley said. “Every effort and every contribution helps.”

The 20th annual Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 15-16, 2023.

On Friday, volunteers at the Chippewa Falls YMCA loaded boxes to send to people serving in the US Military. The boxes contain food, hygiene products, books and personalized cards thanking active duty military personnel for their service. All the items in the packages come from donations dropped off at local YMCA branches, Leinie's Lodge and McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

On Saturday, the Pure Water Days parade began on the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets and traveled down to the corner of Bridge and Spring Streets. The parade lasted an hour, and showcased more than 50 floats and entries.
