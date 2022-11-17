Jeff Darley, 2022 Festmeister, and Patti Darley, Festmeisterin, presented nearly $20,000 in donations to the Chippewa Falls community on Wednesday at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building.
“Today we’re giving out checks to the local non-profits that volunteered at Oktoberfest this year,” Patti Darley said. “Since the beginning of Oktoberfest we’ve given out over $415,000 to area groups, community groups and non-profits. So it’s been a wonderful bonus for our community.”
Over 40 community groups were handed contribution checks this week, in appreciation for the time they donated during the 19th Annual Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 16-17 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
“Our event would not happen without the hundreds of volunteers and countless hours before, during and after Oktoberfest,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “The ability to put our event profits back into the community, year after year, is always a happy time."
Oktoberfest is more than just beer and polka, it is the community coming together and sharing resources, organizers said.
“We thank all those who serve and continue to serve. We have people who have done it every year and people that have been here for their first year,” Jeff Darley said. “Every effort and every contribution helps.”
The 20th annual Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 15-16, 2023.
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, as part of RPN, to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will add 35 jobs.
Chippewa Falls can now add new EMS and Police staff and raise pay for first responders, after the Nov. 8 vote on a public safety referendum. That means the city will be hiring additional public safety employees plus increasing Police, and Fire & Emergency Services Departments’ wages and benefits.
