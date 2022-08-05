WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Beaver Creek Valley State Park

Whether someone wants to spend time casting a fishing line into a stream or at the peak of a trail, Beaver Creek Valley State Park is ready to provide it in Caledonia, Minnesota.

With Beaver Creek making its way through the park, anglers have the chance to catch trout year round on 2.3 miles of water.

“Brown and native brook trout inhabit Beaver Creek and attract anglers who try their luck for these wary fish,” the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shares on its website.

There’s been no need in the park for hatchery trout, the DNR writes, because a population of naturally reproducing fish is maintained well.

While the fishing opportunities at the state park can be enjoyed at any time of the year, a trout stamp is necessary and fish must be released back into the water from mid-October to mid-April.

As for those looking to enjoy the hiking opportunities at the park, there are multiple trails available — some that take visitors right along the streams of water to see the fish up close, while others lead people through greenery to high heights that enable individuals to view the park from above.

And there’s certainly a lot to see in the park, whether looking down from a trail or walking along the park’s roads.

The park is not only home to water and bluffs, but also to prairies and an oak savanna, which give visitors even more opportunities to enjoy the region’s beauty — especially in the fall when the changing of colors can be viewed clearly.

One of the most colorful prairie sections can be seen from the Hole-in-Rock Trail, where rare wildflowers stand throughout the season.

The DNR shares on its website: “Bluffland prairies are one of the most diverse ecosystems in Minnesota. Due to rich areas of rare and unusual species, Beaver Creek Valley State Park is listed as a Natural State Park. The park’s unique bluffland prairies serve as research and study sites for university students and non-game wildlife staff.”

The DNR also explains: “Beaver Creek Valley State Park is in the Blufflands Landscape Region. It is a nature-lover’s paradise because of the diversity of natural communities. Bottomland hardwoods such as black ash, willow, box elder, cottonwood, and elm grow in the valley while a mix of maple, walnut, basswood and oak thrive above the valley.”

Many species of birds and other critters call the park’s natural beauty home or at least a place to visit during migration, including Acadian flycatchers, Cerulean warblers, Louisiana water thrushes, deer, raccoons, muskrats, mink, badgers, foxes, timber rattlesnakes and more.

“The great diversity of plant species contribute to a great diversity of wildlife,” the DNR shares.

The joy of the park doesn’t end when the sun goes down, though, as camping is a popular activity.

There are multiple campsites to set up a tent or camper, along with a cabin next to Beaver Creek itself that can be rented.

There is also a playground near the campsites for families, especially children, to enjoy.

If looking to enjoy activities in the area, there are opportunities to enjoy water activities like kayaking and canoeing on the Mississippi River about 20 minutes away and bike riding on the River Root Trail about 12 miles away, the DNR shared.

Beaver Creek Valley State Park has been providing outside activities and views to the community since 1932, when it was created to “to provide recreational opportunities to the people in the surrounding countryside,” according to the DNR.

The DNR shared about the park and its land’s history” “The history of this area once centered on Big Spring. Early farmers used the spring as a cooling system for their milk, cream, butter, and other farm goods. In the 1900s, families began to recreate around the entrance of the spring. Today, the spring helps maintain the high quality stream that trout depend on and wildlife need.”

With 90 years of fun and beauty under its belt, Beaver Creek Valley State Park continues to offer opportunities for visitors year round.