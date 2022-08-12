WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Brunet Island State Park

If nature-lovers are looking for the opportunity to enjoy activities on rivers, hike on trails through tall trees or see wildlife in its natural habitat, Brunet Island State Park is the place to stop by in Cornell, Wisconsin.

On the Chippewa and Fisher rivers, the state park is defined by “1,300 acres of scenic beauty and recreational opportunities,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Those acres are the home to a great deal of wildlife, including foxes, porcupines, eagles, otters, muskrats and more.

Walking or driving through the park also enables viewers to spot deer, who enjoy munching on food sources in public, including near the ball field.

The land is also the place to go to get a good workout in nature, as the opportunities available include — but are by far not limited to — kayaking, hiking, swimming, canoeing and winter activities.

“Quiet lagoons and channels formed during the most recent Ice Age are excellent for canoeing and wildlife watching,” the DNR shared.

Canoeing and kayaks are available to rent at the park.

There are a multitude of hiking opportunities, including a natural trail that is filled with educational information, trails that allow for a view of the river, and trails that are through the park’s immense greenery — including a red pine plantation, according to the DNR.

The park also has a hiking and biking trail link connecting it to the Old Abe State Trail, which runs from Cornell to Chippewa Falls.

While the majority of trails are on the island, visitors can also hike on the mainland section of the state park.

Some other activities to fill time and to enjoy beauty in the state park include fishing, hunting, boating, picnicking and camping. There is also a beach and playground.

Camping especially is a treat in the park, the DNR shared, as more than half of the campsites have direct water access.

Area residents and visitors have been enjoying the park for many decades, as the island portion of the park was donated to the state in 1936 by the Northern States Power Company, according to the DNR.

The log shelter visitors can now enjoy was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1938, according to the DNR. The structure was updated in 2003.

The park got its name in 1940 after it was dedicated in honor of area historic figure Jean Brunet, who was born in France in 1791 before making his way to America in 1818.

“Brunet was directly responsible for establishing the first dam and sawmill in Chippewa Falls in 1836 and later served as the first judge and legislator in the Chippewa Falls area,” the DNR explained. “Brunet engineered and built the original wooden dam that survived floods on the Chippewa for 60 years and was still sound when removed to make way for the present structure in 1911.”

Brunet is honored in other ways in the area, too, as a historical marker at the location of his trading post is located south of Cornell on State Hwy. 178.

Since the park was dedicated, it has experienced some hard times.

In 1977, the island was impacted by a tornado, which “leveled an 18-acre plot of hemlock trees in the center of the island and today, you can see birch trees in the area that was once home to huge hemlocks,” the DNR said.

The damage did not ruin the beauty of the park, though, as it’s still more than ready to offer people great views and activities.

The park — filled with its many opportunities — is open all year from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., allowing for activities no matter the weather.