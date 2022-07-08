WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Great River Bluffs State Park

On top of the high bluffs, Great River Bluffs State Park offers an escape from daily life with the help of tunes sung by birds and other wildlife and captivating views of both the Mississippi River and extensive greenery.

Great River Bluffs, located between Winona and La Crescent, “is dedicated to the protection and restoration of natural resources,” Deborah Locke, information officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ state park division, shared.

And the park certainly has ample opportunity to do so, as it is packed with critters and plants that aren’t often seen in the bustle of nearby large communities.

According to the DNR, visitors have the opportunity to spot a wide variety of animals in the park’s property, including — but by far not limited to — red-tailed hawks, great horned owls, red foxes, Indigo buntings, ruffed grouse, wild turkeys, six-lined racerunner, bobolink and bald eagles.

As for greenery in the park, the DNR lists, visitors can see maple-basswood and oak-hickory forests, fields, pine plantations and goat prairies.

As an opportunity to embrace this nature more in depth, the park contains two scientific and natural areas — the King’s and the Queen’s Bluffs.

According to the DNR, the 1.25-mile trail up to King’s Bluff is the park’s most popular path option. Once at the top after what is described by the department as an easy walk, hikers have the chance to view both a grand view of the Mississippi River and a seemingly never-ending look at prairie land.

There are multiple other lookouts also at the park that can be accessed by walking.

Visitors at the park do not need to leave their car, though, to see great views of the river. When traveling to the park’s main campgrounds, there is a drive-by overlook that vehicles can stop at to see the river from above.

It isn’t all about the species and the views at Great River Bluffs State Park, though.

Visitors have the chance year round to enjoy seasonal activities in the park, including camping, hiking, picnicking, skiing, snowshoeing and more.

Birdwatchers have a great opportunity to check out a multitude of species, as the DNR shares on its website that there are over 100 kinds of birds that can be spotted at the park.

Occasionally, visitors have the chance to enjoy events at the park, also.

On July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative is holding its July workshop with Eco Expressions at Great River Bluffs State Park.

The event’s Facebook page says that the morning will include a guided outdoor art experience that will explore the park’s woods and bluffs.

People interested in this particular event can find more information and register at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.

The history of the park, with its bountiful opportunities, dates back to 1963, when the Minnesota State Legislature established the park in response to constituents requesting more parkland next to the Mississippi River, according to the DNR.

The park, then located one mile north of La Crescent, was only a narrow strip of land along the highway.

The park was originally named O.L. Kipp State Park, in honor of Minnesota Highway Department employee of 41 years Orin Lansing Kipp.

According to the DNR, Kipp was “instrumental in shaping the development of the state highway system.”

No opportunities were available to buy land at its original designated location, the DNR shared.

So, in a decision that would land the park in what is now known as the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest, the park was moved to its current location in 1971, as the DNR Forestry Division already owned about 1,000 acres there, the DNR shared.

The current park was opened in 1976.

The park continued to honor Kipp directly with its name until 1997, when the Minnesota State Legislature passed an act that changed the name to Great River Bluffs State Park.

The DNR shares that this decision was made “to better reflect the resources found within the park.”

While the park may look very different than it originally did about six decades ago, it still meets a need in the area acknowledged back at its creation for parkland overlooking the rushing water of the Mississippi River.