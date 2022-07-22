WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: John A. Latsch State Park

While the hike up John A. Latsch’s only trail might be a bit exhausting, the view is more than worth it as visitors can stand on top of Mount Charity and look over the Mississippi River.

Just about 13 miles northwest of Winona in Minnesota City, John A. Latsch State Park has provided people the chance to enjoy this mesmerizing view for almost nine decades when the lone hiking opportunity was created.

The trail — a half-mile path that now contains 592 stairs — was created by Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933. Even though the top of the trail reaches over 500 feet above the river, the stairs weren’t actually placed until the 1990s to help make the trail more usable, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Before the stairs, according to the DNR, the trail was erodible and much harder to climb.

The DNR shares that the stairs had to be created using a helicopter, so that raw materials could be brought up to upper sections of the trail.

At the top of the trail, Mount Charity Overlook is one of the three area overlooks that served as landmarks for riverboat captains. The other two overlooks used as landmarks were Mount Hope Overlook and Mount Faith Overlook.

From the top of the Mount Charity Overlook, people do not just see the Mississippi River, but also river bluffs, floodplain forest and oak forests.

On the way up to the top, hikers also have the opportunity to enjoy a rest stop with two memorial benches and the Riverview Trail Overlook.

While the trail and the overlooks it leads up to might be the most memorable parts of John A. Latsch State Park, its history dates back eight years before the trail existed.

The park was created when Winona businessman John A. Latsch donated land for the purpose of a state park in 1925.

According to a 1934 article in the Winona Daily News’ predecessor, Winona Republican-Herald, John A. Latsch State Park is by far not Latsch’s only donation to the local area, as his other donations include the land for Perrot State Park in Trempealeau, Merrick State Park in Fountain City and part of Whitewater State Park.

Latsch gained prominence in the community as a wholesale grocer and president and treasurer of Latsch & Son company, along with his time in other roles like having once been mayor of Winona, according to the 1934 article.

Today, his donation in Minnesota City has become a day-only park — meaning that visitors cannot camp at John A. Latsch State Park.

People can do more than just hike at the park, though, as there is also a picnic area and the opportunity to see many different species of animals.

According to the DNR, the state park is home to coyotes, fox, opossum, timber rattlesnakes and white tailed deer, along with peregrine falcons and other birds that migrate in the area.

Visitors can also snowshoe anywhere in the park.

John A. Latsch State Park, unlike many other state parks, does not require visitors to pay any fees to use its property, as no vehicle passes are necessary to enjoy the park.