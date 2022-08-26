WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Merrick State Park

Nestled on the Mississippi River and its backwaters, Merrick State Park in Fountain City is full of opportunities for those looking to spend time on land or water.

Visitors can enjoy kayaking, canoeing, fishing and boating — with two boat landings available that make it easy to launch boats varying in size.

For people looking to fish without their own equipment, the park’s office offers a Tackle Loaner Program, which allows for basic fishing equipment to be checked out for free.

Canoes can also be rented at the park from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

And, for water-lovers who are looking to spend a night at the park, all of the island’s campground sites and some of the south campground sites have water access.

About the park being on the river, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared: “In the spring the river sometimes floods its banks, putting up to a quarter of the park underwater. When the river returns to its banks, the ground dries. Large rocks have been set along the shore to halt erosion and protect campsites.”

Additionally, about water levels, the DNR added, “Rising and falling river levels, though controlled some by dams, are part of the natural environment, leading to habitat for a variety of fish, birds, other animals and plants.”

Some of the many animals that call the park home include great blue herons, egrets, owls, otters, muskrats and kingfishers.

As for plants in the park, the list includes, but is by far not limited to, purple coneflower, hoary puccoon, wild rose, wood anemone and spiderwort. Some of these are specifically found in the park’s prairies.

On the land, park visitors can enjoy activities such as hunting, trapping, picnicking, playing on playgrounds and winter activities.

“Cross-country skiing is a favorite winter activity at Merrick. The natural snow surface of the trail system and undeveloped areas at the park are available to skiers who enjoy an off-trail experience. Snowshoeing offers visitors a quiet alternative. Enjoy the solitude and wildlife viewing opportunities along the river backwaters on a cold winter day,” the DNR said on its website.

Hiking is also a well-loved activity, with three miles of trails laced through the park.

The trails, described by the DNR as relatively easy, will give people the opportunities to see views of the river, along with the terrain and nature that is present in the park.

The park and its opportunities date back nine decades, with the park having been established in 1932, according to the DNR.

The land the park stands on was donated a little over 10 years before by Winona grocer John A. Latsch, who donated many chunks of land in the area to be used by the public.

Latsch donated 266 acres in 1919 and 1921 that became the core of Merrick State Park, the DNR shared.

The DNR explained about the park’s name, “Latsch requested that the park be named for George Byron Merrick, a famous steamboat cub pilot and historian of the bygone days of heavy steamboat traffic on the upper Mississippi River.”

The DNR continued: “In 1881, Merrick became a newspaper proprietor and developed an interest in the railroads. He wrote a book, ‘Old Times on the Upper Mississippi: The Recollections of a Steamboat Pilot from 1854-1863.’”

Additionally, about the park’s history and the area it is in, the DNR said: “The history of the park is closely entwined with the history of the upper Mississippi River from Minneapolis to St. Louis. As channels, locks, and dams on the upper Mississippi were constructed, the river habitat changed and a new series of pools 15 to 30 miles long was created.”

Today, the park is open year round for those looking to spend some time outdoors on the backwaters of the Mississippi.