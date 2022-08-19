WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Whitewater State Park & Carley State Park

Ony 10 miles apart with the Whitewater River connecting them, Whitewater State Park and Carley State Park give visitors ample opportunities all year to find joy outside in nature.

While Waterwater State Park in Altura, Minnesota, is normally a hotspot for visitors, people looking for a more secluded trip will enjoy Carley in Plainview.

With the river running through both parks, visitors have the chance to enjoy trout fishing and walks along the water, along with other activities.

Additionally, at Whitewater State Park, visitors can enjoy a beach setting, where families can spend time in a section of calm water.

There are also multiple hiking trails in both state parks — varying in degrees of difficulty.

One of the most well-known paths leads people to the top of Chimney Rock in Whitewater State Park, where individuals can view the landscape from high above after climbing more than 100 stairs.

According to the Minnesota DNR, from this view, people can enjoy a look at the park wildlife, such as turkey vultures and eagles.

Another unique trail at Whitewater — Inspiration Point Trail — enables visitors to view a “pre-settlement vista free from any signs of civilization,” according to the DNR.

Both parks allow visitors to take paths and bridges across the river, which will enable a great view of the water as it makes its way. An ample variety of flowers and trees are available to view at each park along their trails. Besides fishing and hiking, people can also enjoy activities at the parks such as camping, snow shoeing, cross country running and more.

Whitewater, the busier park of the two, also is the home of a visitor center, amphitheater and nature store. Whitewater State Park shares its main office with Carley State Park.

Whitewater State Park has a deeper history in the area than Carley State Park does, as Whitewater State Park dates back to 1919, according to the DNR. Citizens in the area lobbied the legislature to establish the park.

“Much of the park was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps and the Works Progress Administration as a result of the Great Depression,” the DNR says on its website.

Additionally, about the importance of the park, the DNR explains: “The park protects one of the most scenic sections of the historic Whitewater Valley. Rare geology in this unglaciated Driftless Area supports diverse ecosystems, dramatic landscapes and unique recreational opportunities.”

As for Carley State Park, it is almost 30 years Whitewater’s junior.

Carley State Park was created in 1948 when State Senator James A. Carley and the Ernestina Bolt family donated the land. According to the DNR, the decision to donate the land was “to preserve an outstanding grove of white pines found here.” Some of the white pines, 74 years later, can still be seen near the park’s picnic area.

“In addition to the pines, spring wildflowers and numerous bird species, the park also protects a portion of the Blufflands Landscape Region. This is a unique area in southeastern Minnesota that features high bluffs, deep valleys and rolling uplands,” the DNR explains online.

Today, over a century after its establishment, Whitewater State Park also offers a variety of educational opportunities for its many visitors to enjoy.

Upcoming events this month include, but are by far not limited to, Nature Time at the Beach at 1 p.m. Friday; Catch a Butterfly from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday; Snakes of the Blufflands from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and Intro to Geocaching from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

For more information about Whitewater State Park’s events, along with both parks themselves, visit dnr.state.mn.us.