Wausau man convicted for fleeing from police

WHEATON — A Wausau man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September has now been convicted.

Chad J. Myszka, 20, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and hit-and-run involving injury. Six other charges were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Steve Gibbs accepted the plea and set sentencing for Jan. 30. Gibbs ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed.

Myszka posted a $15,000 cash bond on Sept. 20 and remains free on bond.

According to a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department press release, Myszka caused the three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Friday, Sept. 16.

Myszka’s parents informed the police their son was headed west on Highway 29, carrying a weapon and acting suicidal.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued for residents in the area east of Highway T and south of Highway 29.

A police pursuit began near Seymour Cray Sr. Boulevard until the chase was terminated due to high speeds near Highway T.

Myszka fled on foot through a cornfield, leaving behind his weapon and cellphone.

Authorities called off the search late Friday night, Sept. 16, and resumed the search the next morning.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified local authorities Myszka had been apprehended just before 1 p.m. Sept. 17.

The Marathon Sheriff’s Department were able to take Myszka into custody and eventually transported him to a local hospital.

