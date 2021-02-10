'We fully intend to have the fair this year': Northern Wisconsin event begins hiring expanded staff

The summer of 2020 was devoid of most major events, but one of the Chippewa Valley’s staple summer occurrences is preparing for a 2021 reunion.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls has begun its search for July event staff. Typically the fair hires around 100 people for the week of the event, but the executive director said even more people than usual may be hired in order to protect attendees from the potential spread of COVID-19.

Volk said the NWSF is proceeding with caution but the plan is hold the event after being forced to take 2020 off for the first time in over 100 years.

“Due to the unknown associated with the pandemic, we feel we need to start early and let people know what they can expect when they come to the fair this summer,” Volk said. “Our goal is to always make sure our staff is safe and that everyone who comes to the fair is as safe as possible. We fully intend to have the fair this year and will proceed with the upmost caution.”

Over the course of the five days of the NWSF, a plethora of events are held. Mainstage musical performances, livestock/farming judged events, carnival games, theme park rides and a wide assortment of displays bring in tens of thousands of people annually.