WESTconsin Credit Union is gearing up to show their annual support of local students through their Back to School Supply Drive. The drive began Monday, July 24, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.

WESTconsin will accept donations of school supplies at all offices in the Kindness Counts collection bins near lobby entrances. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any office with a WESTconsin Credit Union representative or through drive-ups.

This year marks the 15th annual Back to School Drive. In 2022, local community partners received a total of 2,052 items along with over $1,200, which was collected from members and employees. Visit westconsincu.org for more information.