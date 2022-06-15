WESTconsin Credit Union holds Summer Food Drive

To help aid those in our community facing food insecurity, the WESTconsin Credit Union Summer Food Drive kicked off Monday and will run through Saturday, June 25.

WESTconsin is accepting donations of non-perishable food items in offices during this time. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a teller or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.

“We invite both members and non-members to drop off hard goods or monetary donations at our offices for local food pantries,” says Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer.

She continues with a reminder that “throughout the school year, many kids are provided breakfast and lunch at reduced or no cost, so food banks face their greatest need for donations during the summertime. Families with children who had been receiving free or reduced-cost breakfast and/or lunch at school need to find a way to replace those meals during summer break—so they turn to their local food bank or pantry for assistance.”

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account.

Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.

