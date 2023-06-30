WESTconsin Credit Union is thrilled to announce plans to open a new office in Rice Lake. This is the first office WESTconsin will open in the area. Located at 21 E. Burton St., construction will begin in September 2023.

The full-service office will feature modern technology, equipment and staff. Members can visit for help with everyday transactions, as well as meet with dedicated mortgage loan originators, business loan officers and advisors from the investment team.

The decision for the expansion stems from WESTconsin’s dedication to Inspiring Better by providing members and communities with the resources and support they need to achieve financial wellness. With its trusted financial services and incredible member experience many have come to know and expect, WESTconsin is proud to become an integral part of the vibrant, fast-growing Rice Lake community.

“The new Rice Lake office is a significant step towards enhancing our commitment to the community. We are excited to provide exceptional financial services and experiences that empower our members to achieve their goals,” said Jim Wookey, chief operations officer. “At WESTconsin Credit Union, giving back to the community is at the core of our values, and we are honored to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Rice Lake.”

WESTconsin is working alongside trusted vendors to break ground in September 2023 and hopes to start serving members from the space in June 2024.