What are you thankful for this year?

November is here and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. 

That leads us to ask -- as we do every year -- what are you thankful for this year? 

Share with all of our readers, if you'd like, by sending a letter up to 300 words to letters@chippewa.com.  You can include a photo or two, and be sure to list your name and municipality. 

Send by Friday, Nov. 18 and we'll include it in our largest paper of the year the following week. 

We're just over a month away from one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. That's right, it's time to start booking your Thanksgiving travel.

The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving.

CNN's Christine Romans chats with CNN business reporter Nathaniel Meyersohn about why Americans will face steep prices on food and goods this Thanksgiving and how they can avoid spending too much.

On Thanksgiving we don’t need recognition or applause, what we need is a grocery and home shopping list! And someone to do the dishes, of course. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has tips to make it better.
