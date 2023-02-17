Since Festival Foods announced that it will build a new location in Chippewa Falls, there has been speculation about what other businesses will open around the location.

A few years ago, Festival Foods purchased 7.4 acres of 60 acres owned and managed by Wangard Partners, Inc.

The only two major grocery retailers in Chippewa Falls were the Family Fare Supermarket and Sokup’s Market.

Chippewa Falls was the original home of Gordy’s County Market, on County Highway J, a once large presence in the Chippewa Valley grocery market, but it went under a few years ago, closing all of its locations in Wisconsin.

Festival Foods aims to fill a gap in Chippewa Falls while locals welcome more opportunities to shop for groceries.

Linda Burns said she looks forward to the day when she can go to the Chippewa Crossing Festival Foods and buy what she needs for her family.

“I’m a foster mom, so lots of kids in and out. Sometimes I need diapers. Sometimes I need milk. To have a Festival Foods here is going to make life easier. I only live about one mile away from their site,” Burns said.

According to officials with the Chippewa Falls Planning Department, and Ryan Holzhauer, director of industrial development & acquisitions at Wangard Partners, Inc, Culver's Restaurant is working on a site plan to open next to the Chippewa Falls fire station.

Kwik Trip is also working on its site plan for a new store in Chippewa Falls near the fire station. It purchased about 11 acres of land from Wangard for this location.

Holzhauer said other retailers are looking to build in and around the area. These include a nationally-known coffee distributor and a hotel.

Aaron Aspenson, senior director of store planning, said Festival Foods will start construction in the spring and depending on when they start construction they would open six months later.

“That's typically our construction duration, with, you know, the supply chain issues that we've seen, sometimes it feels like it's been changing on the fly, but we feel like things are are stabilizing a little bit so we feel pretty confident that we'll be starting construction in the spring as soon as the ground thaws out, and all the frost is out we'll start construction and then we will open in the fall,” he said.

Tom Stevenson said he’s looking forward to being able to shop at a local grocery store, but also to have a hotel nearby.

“Right now I go to Walmart. But I’d prefer to support local business,” he said.

“I know there are other places for friends and family to stay when they come to visit, but isn’t a hotel a breath of fresh air? It says people want to visit our little patch of land. And I just love that. Everyone should come to Chippewa for a minute, a moment, because it’s beautiful and amazing,” he said.

Wangard Partners, Inc. sold their first chunk of land at the Chippewa Crossings development in 2016 when the City of Chippewa Falls built a 25,000 sq. ft. fire station. The station opened in early 2017.

Chippewa Crossings is located on the southeast side of the city and is northwest of HWY 29 and HWY 178.

“Kwik Trip will kind of wrap around the back, behind and to the south of the fire station as well. And then, the Culver site is 1.8 acres roughly. And then the hotel site is about two acres,” Holzhauer said. “So we'll still have about 35 acres to the east. Kind of between the fire station and Seymour Cray SR boulevard where, you know, we're continuing to get more and more interest and because, you know, as other retailers see that Festival Foods is moving forward, I anticipate we'll get even more interest once they actually start construction.”

While keeping their eye on future growth, the city has purchased a three-acre site within the core of the Chippewa Crossing development site and has engaged Five Bugles Designs to complete the construction documents for the new station.

“It is exciting for the City of Chippewa Falls and Wangard Partners to begin the development of this property with our new south side fire station. This location is advantageous for current and future residents and commercial businesses alike, said Mayor Gregory Hoffman.

