The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year in the U.S., with nearly 90% of them being fatal. With timely, crucial emergency medical treatment, many heart attack deaths may be prevented.

On average, Americans wait two hours or more before seeking medical attention for heart attack symptoms, and far too many heart attack patients drive themselves or have a family member drive them to the hospital.

During American Heart Month, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are working to educate communities about the importance of not delaying medical care, especially if someone is experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms.

“Sometimes people think it will be easier to just drive themselves to the hospital when they’re experiencing heart attack symptoms — often because they don’t know for sure it really is a heart attack — but it’s far more beneficial to call 911 first,” said Tyler Bowe, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ trauma coordinator. “Emergency personnel will get to you faster, and (it is) safer than driving yourself.”

Bowe says getting treatment as quickly as possible may mean the difference between irreversible heart damage or a treatable condition, possibly even life or death.

“Dialing 911 without delay means treatment begins the moment emergency responders arrive,” Bowe said.

Minutes matter with a heart attack, which happens when blood flow to a section of heart muscle is abruptly blocked. If blood flow isn't rapidly restored, the affected muscle begins to die. Acting quickly can prevent or limit damage to the muscle — and save your life.

By calling 911 first responders can:

Assess your situation immediately.

Instantly forward your vitals and EKG information to the hospital.

Administer treatment in the ambulance.

Ensure the hospital emergency and heart team will be waiting and ready for your arrival.

Effectively reduce the time from heart attack symptom to treatment.

Every heart attack is different, but common symptoms include:

Pressure in the chest or arms. It can feel like an uncomfortable pressure, fullness, pain or squeezing.

Other upper body discomfort. It can affect one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, shoulder or stomach.

Shortness of breath. This may occur on its own or with chest discomfort.

Breaking out in a cold sweat or feeling nauseated or light-headed.

If you or someone you know experiences symptoms, call 911 immediately.

“We would prefer that you come in with emergency responders and get evaluated to ensure you receive the quickest care possible,” Bowe said. “If it turns out not to be a heart attack, we can provide reassurance and diagnosis.”

Emergency departments at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, 900 W. Clairemont Ave. and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, 2661 Co. Hwy I, are open 24/7 to provide personalized, expert care when you need it.

To learn more about the warning signs of a heart attack, visit the American Heart Association.