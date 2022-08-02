 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why I Vote: Noreen Holmes and Kayla Price

From the COLLECTION: 'Why I Vote': A Good Morning page series series
“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“It’s important to make your voice heard with your vote. If you don’t vote you can’t complain. So vote and make your voice heard and support your community.”

— Noreen Holmes, volunteer, La Crosse

“As a citizen within this country I believe it is our responsibility to exercise our right to vote & make our voices heard.”

— Kayla Price, student, La Crosse

