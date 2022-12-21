Wisconsin Farmers Union assists with Ukrainian relief effort

A Chippewa Falls building that Wisconsin Farmers Union purchased in April with plans to use it to provide additional business opportunities and revitalize the surrounding neighborhood now has a more immediate use — helping clothe and feed people in need in war-torn Ukraine.

WFU has partnered with Chalice of Mercy to package new food, clothing and toys to send to Ukrainian families in need as their country continues defending itself against Russia. That nation has been beset with challenges, including a need for food and clothing, during its nine-year war with Russia. Those difficulties have become more pronounced since a Russian offensive launched in February.

“The people of my country right now are suffering in very tremendous ways,” said Valntyna Pavsyukova, a Ukrainian native and the founder and president of Chalice of Mercy. “It’s absolutely brutal there now. The conditions that people are facing are awful.”

Chalice of Mercy, founded in 2007, typically ships medical care equipment to Ukraine. But when Pavsyukova heard about food and clothing needs of Ukrainian families, she decided to try to ship those items, too. She did so in March, using Chippewa Falls McDonell High School as a packaging site. When she decided to send another shipment, she was connected to Wisconsin Farmers Union and said she is grateful for the use of the organization’s building at 128 W. River St. for that purpose.

“We wanted to send these families items they need as a Christmas present,” Pavsyukova said. “This (WFU) site provided us with a nice, clean, warm space, and we are grateful for that.”

About 15 volunteers from the Chippewa Falls area are nearly finished packing items to be sent to Ukrainian families. The items will be trucked to New Jersey and then sent via airplane to Ukraine, where they will be distributed. Emergency aid items being sent to Ukraine were donated by parishioners of the La Crosse Diocese.

WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar said her organization is grateful for the opportunity to assist Ukrainian residents impacted by the war. WFU had been seeking ways to “help people on the ground in Ukraine,” she said, and partnering with Pavsyukova presented the perfect opportunity to do so.

“Luckily, Valntyna and her volunteers needed a space and our newly purchased building was ready to go. The timing and the cause are perfect,” Bomar said. “We are glad to assist in this humanitarian effort and we encourage others to give monetary contributions to help get these needed supplies to families on the front lines.”

Sending items packed up in Chippewa Falls to Ukrainian families will cost about $24,000, Valntyna said, and her organization is seeking donations to help pay for that effort. To donate, visit chaliceofmercy.org and click on the donate button.

In April, the Wisconsin Farmers Union Service Association bought the three-story brick building from the owners of Machine Tool Camp. WFU plans to renovate the property and use it as a retail and event space that would provide farmers and small businesses with numerous opportunities. Chippewa Falls city leaders said the site would be a major impetus for redevelopment of the city’s downtown.

Wisconsin Farmers Union is a member-driven organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement.

PHOTOS: 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade Season of excellence 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade