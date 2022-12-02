Wisconsin students grow glowing mushrooms at International Space Station

It may sound stranger than fiction but Wisconsin students, including one who lives in Chippewa Falls, are conducting a science experiment that’s allowed them to launch glow-in-the-dark mushrooms into outer space.

The goal is to help human beings, especially astronauts, survive on other planets through the use of these mushrooms.

Last Saturday, a real-life microgravity experiment from a group of students attending iForward, Wisconsin’s online charter school, launched into space from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

A year ago, this group of middle school students wondered if bioluminescent mushrooms would grow in microgravity.

Bioluminescence is light produced by a chemical reaction within a living organism.

Microgravity is the condition in which people or objects appear to be weightless. The effects of microgravity can be seen when astronauts and objects float in space, according to NASA.

In 2021, the iForward students designed and proposed an experiment to discover if bioluminescent mushrooms would grow in microgravity. Now their mushrooms have been flown to the International Space Station and are due to return to our planet in 2023.

That means these students are growing glow-in-the-dark mushrooms in microgravity in outer space.

In the meantime, the students are growing their own mushrooms here on Earth, which will act as the control in the experiment.

When conducting an experiment, a control is an element that remains unchanged or unaffected by other variables. A control is used as a benchmark or a point of comparison against which other test results are measured.

The students will compare the status of their space mushrooms against the Earth mushrooms once the ISS mushrooms are flown back to planet Earth.

The work is more than cool though — it’s functional. It could lead to profound, and illuminating, possibilities should humans ever colonize other planets.

If humans were to try to live on planets, such as Mars, they would need food and natural light sources. Glow-in-the-dark mushrooms may help fill that need.

According to their proposal summary, the iForward student team aimed to grow the bioluminescent mushroom Panellus stipticus (a bitter Oysterling mushroom) in microgravity to see if this species could thrive and glow luminescent like they do on Earth.

The National Center for Earth and Space Science Education believed that this experiment was worth exploring after the Wisconsin middle school students submitted a scientific proposal through the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program in 2021.

The SSEP program functions through a strategic partnership with Nanoracks, LLC, which is working with NASA under a Space Act Agreement that has allowed the ISS to be used as a National Laboratory.

SSEP allows student teams to design microgravity experiments to examine the effects of microgravity on physical, chemical or biological systems.

“We started the spaceflight experiments program about five years ago. And the purpose behind this program is that it's real science,” said Constance Quade, principal and executive director for iForward Online Schools. “The students develop an experiment to be performed in microgravity. And then it goes through a very rigorous process with several different boards that look through the experiments and decide which ones would be able to advance.”

The iForward students are performing the same experiment that the astronauts are performing, Quade said.

“Eventually, the experiment is going to come back to Earth, and splashdown and then it gets delivered back to our students,” she said. “And then they will compare the experiments in their mushrooms to the mushroom experiment that took place in microgravity and they'll see what the differences are and how space impacted mushrooms.”

Roman Edinger, 12, lives in Chippewa Falls. He’s a seventh grader at iForward. Roman and his team’s experiment was chosen out of 1,262 proposals which reflected a total of 6,497 grade five to 16 students engaged in experiment design. Other students who were selected to send experiments to the ISS come from Canada, Ukraine and many states in the USA including Florida, New York, Ohio, Texas, Louisiana and California.

Roman and his classmates have been hard at work on the experiment since the fall of 2021. Roman said his science teacher had all of her students develop proposals and experiments which the students thought would be helpful to astronauts in space.

“So my group and I, we wanted to do an experiment with bioluminescent mushrooms which have, like, medicinal benefits,” Roman said. “They can grow at room temperature and in the dark too. You can eat them; they're edible.”

The mushroom experiment launched into space last Saturday and will spend the next year or so at the ISS.

“So we made instructions that we did on Earth, but they're going to do it in space. We're going to compare it when the mushrooms get back to Earth in 2023,” Roman said.

Roman said he thought this would be a good experiment for a few different reasons.

“I wanted to do food that could help astronauts maintain muscle mass because of the effects of space. They lose their muscle mass. So that was one of the things that I wanted. They're exposed to radiation. So the mushrooms could prevent illnesses that are caused by that stuff,” he said.

Fydor Kondrashov, Science Daily scientist said, “If we think of sci-fi scenarios in which glowing plants replace street lights — this is it. This is the breakthrough that can lead to this.”

Astronauts are now busy preserving the fungi’s growth until it can be observed and compared on Earth.