WOJB 88.9 FM aims to entertain, teach locals about Lac Courte Oreilles

HAYWARD — WOJB, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Public Broadcasting here, has been around for more than 40 years. It serves as a connector for Native Americans in northern Wisconsin.

The 100,000 watt radio station serves locals, campers and tourists. It plays everything from Big Band to powwow music. The station also airs a number of programs which are geared towards Native Americans.

WOJB 88.9 FM is the voice of The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe (LCO). Ojibwa or Ojibwe peoples are part of Anishinaabe, the people of Odaawaa-zaaga'iganiing. Anishinaabe are a group of culturally related indigenous people located in the Great Lakes region of Canada and northern United States.

They include the Ojibwe, Odawa, Potawatomi, Mississaugas, Nipissing and Algonquin peoples.

The LCO peoples are also one of six federally recognized bands of Ojibwe located in present-day Wisconsin.

WOJB aims to serve the LCO and anyone within the listening area. WOJB is one of just 135 indigenous Native American radio stations in the United States.

During the weekday lunchtime hours, WOJB airs a Native Voice One program called Native America Calling.

This is a live call-in program that airs across most of North America but is based out of New Mexico.

“That is one of the key points of our Native programming,” said Jeffrey Jones, programming director, music director and afternoon music host at WOJB. “Another one is Tuesdays — the Native Tuesday Afternoon Show.”

On Tuesday nights WOJB airs a program called Drum Song which is geared towards traditional Native Drum music.

“So the powwow groups that tour the country during the powwow season, they're featured during that program,” Jones said.

For locals, the station provides more than just music and local programming. It helps to keep culture and history alive.

Karl Habeck, general manager of WOJB, said that the station has been working with Rosetta Stone, a language learning company that’s developed a tutorial to teach people the Ojibwe language.

“We've had numerous people in our studio doing recordings. What happens is we'll have guests sharing Ojibwe in the studio and the engineers will be here in the studio with them. And then there'll be third parties involved,” Habeck said. “Everything's recorded and that all contributes to what Rosetta Stone puts together as a final language teaching product.”

The station also offers an opportunity for tribal elders to share their stories on the air. In addition, there is programming that is specifically aimed at addressing addiction issues in the local, Native American community.

The station has four full-time staff members, a couple of part timers and a load of volunteers doing the programming.

The staff want to operate under the WOJB mission statement that was adopted years ago. This includes informing citizens of the significant issues facing society, while contributing to the development of communities, so that they are better able to deal intelligently with those issues. It means conveying the cultural past of the region, before and after European settlement, and making it known to the present generation while also preserving for generations to come.

But it also means entertaining the public while enriching the lives of listeners.

“As general manager I try to follow that to a tee,” Habeck said. “WOJB is about offering people, especially LCO people, a space and place to be recognized, to be heard, to share and to learn.

Habeck grew up in Green Bay and his mother was born and raised in the Hayward region. She was a LCO tribal member who’d bring her son to the area occasionally.

“I loved to listen to the radio station when we came up here on our visits. I loved the variety and I loved the hominess of the DJs and the variety of music,” he said. “It was something different than what I was used to listening to on your more mainstream radio.”

Habeck began volunteering at the station in 2008 and became a full-time employee in 2010.

At the station, he worked both on the technical side, as an engineer and chief operator, and also hosted or filled in for a number of programming slots, such as the Honky Tonk, Drum Song, Blue Monday and Spice of Life.

Habeck said he still wants WOJB to be that radio station that he remembers listening to so many years ago.

“I know that the 70s were a long time ago for many of our listeners but it’s important to note that we started, that this station kind of arose out of the activism of the late 70s — a lot of things that were going on with the American Indian Movement,” he said.

"I always keep that in the back of my mind whenever we're recounting stories or trying to make things interesting for our listeners. Rather than just canned music on the radio station I want to help make something that has some meaning.”

