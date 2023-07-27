The Chippewa Falls City Council has approved the final plans for a new, four-story, 58 room hotel which will be built in a corridor of new development at Chippewa Crossing.

The hotel approval had to go through the city’s planning commission to allow it to exceed the maximum height typically allowed for buildings. City ordinance limits structures to 35 feet tall. This building will be more than 50 feet tall. The height request was approved by the commission unanimously, City planner Brad Hentschel said.

“From our understanding they’re targeted towards extended stay and I believe they’re all suite-type rooms,” he said.

Riverstone Hotel and Suites is owned by the same company that owns Cobblestone Hotel, which has a hotel on N. Bridge St. in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The hotels are owned by Chip-Wa Hotel Group, LLC located in Neenah.

“We’re excited that they obviously have some prominent locations in the community and we’re excited that they’re reinvesting with another product that will be a little different target audience,” Hentschel said.

“It’s going to really add another level of development out there at Chippewa Crossing. Just to add to the excitement it is going to get great visibility from the highway, get new people into town that maybe haven’t experienced Chippewa Falls and all we have to offer.”

Hentschel said the hotel should be completed by late spring 2024.

Chippewa Crossing is in the middle of building a new Kwik Trip, Culver’s restaurant, Caribou Coffee and Festival Foods grocery store.

Hentschel said the new driveway for the Kwik Trip will be shared by Riverstone Hotel and Suites.

“I envision in the future somebody who might go down that driveway with a fire station on their right and when they get towards where the Kwik Trip parking is, the hotel will actually be on the left side of that driveway to the east of the fire station,” he said.

One of the concerns with the new development is additional traffic and the impact that may have on Fire Station No. 1.

The city plans to expand Chippewa Crossing Boulevard from Highway 178 to the roundabout. It will change from two to four lanes to deal with future Kwik Trip semi-truck traffic. This is being done primarily to ensure that first responders from Fire Station No. 1 don’t have to worry about getting stuck behind semi-trucks when they’ve been called to an emergency.

“We felt it was our duty, a community priority, to make sure that if we have an ambulance call that’s got to be generated out of Station 1, they can’t be waiting for semis,” Hentschel said. “And so we felt that it was in everybody’s best interest to expand that to four lanes so that we don’t experience any situations where ambulances are obstructed by potential new traffic out there.”

Hentschel said he loves to witness how everything is coming together at Chippewa Crossing.

“I mean that area has been a fairly idle site within the community for, you know, close to 20 years with the current owners and it’s changed hands a little bit over that time, but that is the one interchange that we have that is really kind of ripe for development,” Hentschel said.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said he thinks the new hotel is another project that will benefit the city in an area where growth is going to be rapid.

“These are all very well off financially owned businesses. We’re dealing with companies that have been in business for many years, 50 to 75 years, and they’re very good business people,” he said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s eight or nine more businesses coming.”

Hoffman stressed the development wouldn’t have happened without Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Caribou Coffee shop and Culver’s restaurant also being built in that corridor.

“Builders love to work with us now. We have simplified the process, made it very user friendly,” Hoffman said.

The city council approved a new tax-increment financing district in that corridor in July 2021, which covers 586 acres of property. Tax-increment financing uses the increased property and/or sales taxes generated by new development to finance costs related to the particular development.

According to city documents, the city anticipates spending $10.6 million on improvements to the area. Value created by the project is expected to reach $64 million. The tax-increment financing is expected to be in place for 20 years.

The area is bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east.

Hentschel said the city is neutral on expenditures for development in the region at this point.

“This is in a TIF district, but there hasn’t been any TIF contributions to any of the projects out there. Our contributions thus far have been on some of the road improvements in and around that area,” he said.