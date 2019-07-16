Work has begun on U.S. 53 between Interstate 94 and 40th Avenue, near Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a $819,000 contract to complete the project, which is expected to be completed in September.
Crews will resurface US 53 with a polymer overlay at various bridge decks along US 53. Pavement marking will also be performed.
During construction, US 53 will be open to traffic with single lane closures during non-peak traffic hours. Ramp closures with posted detours are also anticipated to take place throughout the project. Traffic updates will be provided as detour routes are confirmed.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest region, visit the region’s 511 website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.