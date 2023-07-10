Carrying signs that said “stop the war on workers” and “end corporate greed,” about two dozen workers from Leinenkugel’s Brewery picketed in front of the business Monday.

Workers said they were on strike to seek increased wages.

"We don’t necessarily want to be out here, but we’re tired of subpar wages,” said Teamsters Union Local 662 agent Dan Boley.

Secretary-treasurer of Union Local 662 Tom Strickland said Monday the group is on strike with Leinenkugel’s for a substandard contract.

He said the wage increases the company has offered do not keep up with inflation.

“We’re hoping that the company will come back to the table,” he said. “But our members have to take a stand. Our local union has not had a strike in 20 years.”

Leinenkugel's is a well-known brand across the Midwest and beyond. Founded in 1867 and in its sixth generation of family ownership, the brewery is one of the oldest in the country and known for classic offerings as well as seasonal flavors such as Summer Shandy.

Company workers on strike outside the facility said they want to feel appreciated and said other businesses in the area have offered larger wage increases to workers. One picketer's sign encouraged a boycott of the company's products.

“We’re looking for a fair contract. Our version of a fair contract and the employer's version of a fair contract might be two different things. So that’s what we’re here to figure out,” said Tom Kanack, vice president of the Teamsters Union Local 662.

Representatives from Leinenkugel's did not immediately return messages seeking comment regarding the worker strike and contract negotiations with the union.

David Buhrow, who works in packaging for Leinenkugel’s, said he believes the company needs to raise wages. When he arrived at the business to work 37 years ago, he said he was proud to work for one of the highest paying companies in the area.

“Now we’re one of the lowest. They got to step up their game,” Buhrow said. “It just hasn’t gone in a positive way for us.”

Another striker said there’s a lot of turnover at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery. He said he is concerned about the number of workers leaving.

“We never used to have that,” said Eric Monarski, who works in filtration for Leinenkugel's. “It used to take 15, 20 years to get a day job here. Now, sometimes it is less than a year.”