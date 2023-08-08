Wisconsin Bike Fed will hold a workshop on how to teach children bike safety skills on Friday in Eau Claire.

According to a press release from the organization — which seeks to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin — adults can learn how to develop and organize a successful child bicycle training event, find out how children differ from adults as riders and experience hands-on hazard identification.

The training is free, and participants are asked to register online before the event. Wisconsin Bike Fed requests people bring a bike and helmet if able, as well as lunch and water.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 800 Wisconsin St. in Eau Claire.