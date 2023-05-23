The Chippewa Falls YMCA, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and Feed My People Food Bank have joined forces to make sure no child is bored or hungry this summer.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA’s Y on the Fly program, in partnership with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and Feed My People Food Bank, will host free mobile events at elementary schools throughout Chippewa Falls this summer beginning June 12. Activities and food will be offered free of charge.

“No child should wonder where their next meal is coming from,” stated Chippewa Falls YMCA healthy living director Carrie Mathwig. "Sadly, we recognize that this is a very realistic situation for many children and families in Chippewa Falls. Thankfully, we were able to bring the right community resources together and will be addressing this issue on a very large scale this summer."

Feed My People partnership manager Tami Syverson agrees.

“We are inspired by the collaboration that has taken place to create summer programming to not only connect with youth in our community, but also to extend the reach by offering groceries to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise,” she said. “We are honored to be part of this program and look forward to continuing to work with both the Chippewa Falls YMCA and Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to develop additional programs to meet the needs of our community.”

Everyone is welcome to attend these events for one hour of free supervised and coordinated games and activities, followed by a free sack lunch provided by the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District for those 18 years and younger.

“The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is excited to partner with the YMCA and Feed My People to provide structured programming and meals to all families in the district over the course of the summer months,” said Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District executive director of curriculum and instruction Susan Kern. “Together we can make a positive difference for the children of Chippewa Falls.”

Y on the Fly will start the week of June 12 at Hillcrest, Halmstad, Stillson, Parkview and Jim Falls elementaries. The Southview Elementary program will begin July 19.

Activities and food will be available one day per week at the listed schools and community members are welcome to participate as many times per week as they would like.

Additionally, a pop-up food truck pantry, provided by Feed My People Food Bank, will be parked at Parkview Elementary each Thursday providing 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of food to anyone who needs it.

This service is open to everyone and not limited to those 18 years and younger.

“The YMCA is excited to provide parents with an opportunity for their children to get out of the house and have some fun. The best part is that all of this will be free for anyone who attends,” Mathwig said. “The Y on the Fly program allows us to serve everyone regardless of whether they are a member of the YMCA or not. We strive to continue to build a Y without walls and connect with our community.”

Starting June 26, Y on the Fly events will be offered in rural communities including Cornell, Bloomer, Stanley and Cadott.

Registration is not required but requested to help with planning purposes. To register for Y on the Fly, see the complete schedule, and learn about other upcoming Y on the Fly events visit www.ymca- cv.org/yonthefly.

